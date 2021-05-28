SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $58,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.24. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.