Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in May

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

