Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in May

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.