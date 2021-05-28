Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.49. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 13,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,703.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

