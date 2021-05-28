Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00079444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00886953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.53 or 0.09128008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

