Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

