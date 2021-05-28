Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE SR opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 21.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 318.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

