Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

