Staker (STR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Staker has a market cap of $5,832.00 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Staker has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00083374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.30 or 0.00951298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.68 or 0.09543600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

