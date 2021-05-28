Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 1,983 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

