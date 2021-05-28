Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 260 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

