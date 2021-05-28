Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.24 and its 200-day moving average is $309.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

