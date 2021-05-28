Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,493 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $39.01 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

