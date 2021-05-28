Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -290.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

