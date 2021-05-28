Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 17,349 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

