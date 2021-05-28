Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Hits $57.11 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $57.11 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00082419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00019395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00923940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.24 or 0.09308313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

