Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. The company had a trading volume of 857,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,220. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

