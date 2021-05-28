State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $101,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

