State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,340 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eaton worth $76,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.