State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,412 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $85,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock worth $600,599,635. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $303.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.