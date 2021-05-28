State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $93,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

