State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $110,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.90. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

