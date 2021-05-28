Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of STEM opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Stem has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Get Stem alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.