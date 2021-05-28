StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

STEP stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,475. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

