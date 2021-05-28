Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of STXS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

