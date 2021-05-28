Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

