Steven L. Gerard Sells 16,012 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

