STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.03 ($43.56).

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €30.25 ($35.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.66. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

