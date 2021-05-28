Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 1,665 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,696 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

