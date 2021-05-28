Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,904 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,386% compared to the average daily volume of 657 put options.

AMRS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,842. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

