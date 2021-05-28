Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,078 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,727% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 11,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

