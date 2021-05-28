Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 307,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.