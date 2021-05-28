Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.