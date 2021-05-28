Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KETL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

KETL opened at GBX 294.78 ($3.85) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £608.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

