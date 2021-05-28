Stuart Nicholls Purchases 100,000 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) insider Stuart Nicholls purchased 100,000 shares of Strike Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,500.00 ($23,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Strike Energy Company Profile

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. It also has interests in the Southern Cooper Basin gas project located in South Australia. Strike Energy Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Thebarton, Australia.

