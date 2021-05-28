Substratum Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,584.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

