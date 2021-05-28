Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 28,081 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,810. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

