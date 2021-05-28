Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

PTIN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.