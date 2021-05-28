Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,108,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

