Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $29.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of SU stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

