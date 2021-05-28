Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the April 29th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.22.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

