SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $65,652.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00323467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00184004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032096 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

