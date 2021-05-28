Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $7,992,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

