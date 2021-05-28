SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $2,174,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $584.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.34. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $595.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.