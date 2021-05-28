SwiftCash Market Cap Reaches $171,924.87 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $171,924.87 and approximately $56.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwiftCash Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 179,203,951 coins and its circulating supply is 178,483,520 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

