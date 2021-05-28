Swiss National Bank Acquires 79,243 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.27 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

