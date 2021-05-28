Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.58% of Camden Property Trust worth $62,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.