Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Zscaler worth $65,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.