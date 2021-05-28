Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Incyte worth $58,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Incyte by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

INCY stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

