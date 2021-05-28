Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

