Swiss National Bank Has $73.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $73,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.